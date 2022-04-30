CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,050 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 1.2% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $43,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,844,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,022. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.69. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $58.86 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

