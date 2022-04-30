CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBTX had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 24.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

CBTX traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 100,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. CBTX has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $32.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CBTX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBTX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBTX in the second quarter worth about $403,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 89.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 8.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 114.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

