Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

CPRX traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,870. The stock has a market cap of $782.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.30. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $8.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

