Carson Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,640 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.27. 26,446,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,521,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day moving average is $65.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

