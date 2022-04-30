Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Carrefour from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Carrefour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.04) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Carrefour from €20.10 ($21.61) to €19.70 ($21.18) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Carrefour from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

CRRFY opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

