Cappasity (CAPP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $129,092.00

Cappasity (CAPP) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $129,092.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cappasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00030228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00101571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity is a coin. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

