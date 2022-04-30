Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,938,000 after buying an additional 274,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,891,000 after buying an additional 112,981 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after buying an additional 890,874 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after buying an additional 1,538,249 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,993,000 after buying an additional 91,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.62. 2,731,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,375. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.74.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.18. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

