Capital Management Corp VA Reduces Stock Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Capital Management Corp VA lessened its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,200 shares during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. makes up about 4.2% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 6.11% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $20,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 42.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. 217,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,255. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $221.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.86). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 19,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GHL. StockNews.com downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

