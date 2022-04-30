Capital Management Corp VA Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,932 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,797,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,025,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 64,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.22. 2,764,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43.

