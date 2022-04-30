Capital Management Corp VA Has $10.30 Million Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers accounts for about 2.1% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.12% of Toll Brothers worth $10,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

NYSE TOL traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $46.37. 1,318,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $58.53. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.84 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 11.20%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

