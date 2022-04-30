Capital Management Corp VA Cuts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Capital Management Corp VA trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 19,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $940,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.46.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,013. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.03. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

