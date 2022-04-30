Capital Management Corp VA Cuts Stake in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Capital Management Corp VA trimmed its position in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,435 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 2.83% of Mastech Digital worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastech Digital by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MHH traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.42. 8,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $212.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital ( NYSEAMERICAN:MHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $59.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

