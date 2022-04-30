Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

Shares of CNC traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,948,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.67. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $89.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

