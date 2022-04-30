Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.39-6.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.43. Camden Property Trust also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-1.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.71.

Shares of CPT traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,182. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.38 and a 200 day moving average of $165.97. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $117.07 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.57%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 124.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after buying an additional 165,887 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 277.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,055,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

