Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.93 and last traded at $23.93. 159,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 168,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65.

Get Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.