C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) to announce $7.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $8.50 million. C4 Therapeutics posted sales of $7.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $34.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.42 million, with estimates ranging from $24.40 million to $35.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million.

Several research firms have commented on CCCC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

CCCC stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 595,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,100. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14.

In other news, CEO Andrew Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,877,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,631,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,672,000 after acquiring an additional 248,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

