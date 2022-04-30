C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $4.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.15. 1,584,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.97 and its 200-day moving average is $100.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Cowen lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.70.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.