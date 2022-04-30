Bytom Price Tops $0.0196 on Top Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 30th. Bytom has a market cap of $32.47 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.39 or 0.00259435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014762 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001432 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,751,493,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,654,688,244 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

