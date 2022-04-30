BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BYTS opened at $9.79 on Friday. BYTE Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYTS. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics that offer technology platform and products.

