BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on BuzzFeed in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on BuzzFeed in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on BuzzFeed in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BZFD opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. BuzzFeed has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $14.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth $25,995,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed News for young readers; Tasty, a platform for shareable content; HuffPost, a publisher of online news and media content; and Complex Networks that offers urban culture content of fashion, food, music, sneakers, and pop culture, as well as As Is for beauty, BringMe! for travel, Goodful for health and wellness, Nifty for home, and BuzzFeed Parents for family.

