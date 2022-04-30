Bunicorn (BUNI) Price Hits $0.0110 on Exchanges

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $307,336.72 and approximately $42,965.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00038369 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.32 or 0.07200549 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00053931 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

