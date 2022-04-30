Bunge (NYSE:BG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.56.

NYSE BG traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.24 and a 200 day moving average of $99.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. Bunge has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.32. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Bunge by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,743,000 after buying an additional 2,549,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $133,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,920 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $84,657,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $52,225,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

