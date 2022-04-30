Brokerages Set Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Target Price at $36.25

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSYS shares. TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cross Research upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 603,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,263. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.24. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $42.83.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. Stratasys’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 9.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 14.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

