Brokerages Set PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) PT at $14.25

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.
A number of brokerages have commented on AGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.34.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 701,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 330,884 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 249,459 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 347,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 185,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.
About PlayAGS (Get Rating)
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
