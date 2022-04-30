Brokerages Set Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Target Price at $14.66

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.72.

EFRTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$14.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

