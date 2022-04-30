Brokerages Set L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) PT at $252.73

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE:LHX opened at $232.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.60.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

