Brokerages Set Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) PT at $37.50

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCCI traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,992. The company has a market capitalization of $660.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

