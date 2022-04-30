Brokerages Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Civista Bancshares posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 251,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

