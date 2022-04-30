Brokerages Expect Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Banco Bradesco posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banco Bradesco.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.55 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 40,869,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,548,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services.

