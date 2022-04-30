Brokerages Anticipate LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Post $2.65 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) will report $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.79. LGI Homes reported earnings per share of $3.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $17.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.27 to $18.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $17.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.05 to $19.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.09). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

NASDAQ LGIH traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.71. 279,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.87. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $88.13 and a 52 week high of $188.00.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $462,038.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,703,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

