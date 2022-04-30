Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 290.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,320 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 280.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 21,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after buying an additional 22,146 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth $1,952,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.41.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.30.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

