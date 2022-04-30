Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.32. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

