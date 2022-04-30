Bread Market Capitalization Achieves $13.90 Million (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Bread coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $13.90 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bread

BRD is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

