Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Trading Up 4%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on BOZTY shares. Danske cut Boozt AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Nordea Equity Research cut Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Boozt AB (publ) alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37.

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, , accessories, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore with approximately 1000 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boozt AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boozt AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.