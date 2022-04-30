BMO Capital Markets Trims Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Target Price to $188.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.70.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $124.62 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,938,000 after buying an additional 274,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,891,000 after buying an additional 112,981 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after buying an additional 890,874 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after buying an additional 1,538,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,993,000 after buying an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

