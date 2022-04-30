BitDAO (BIT) Price Hits $1.21 on Exchanges

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $711.26 million and approximately $14.03 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitDAO has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00003163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00040628 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,782.06 or 0.07253107 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00057531 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

