BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of BGSF opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.30. BGSF has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in BGSF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BGSF by 1,624.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BGSF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BGSF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

