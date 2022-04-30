BetterBetting One Day Trading Volume Tops $333,228.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (BETR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded flat against the US dollar. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00031268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00100826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BetterBetting (BETR) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

