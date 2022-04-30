Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Better Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.32) to ($3.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Better Therapeutics.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.25).

Separately, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

BTTX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.91. 132,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,603. Better Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Better Therapeutics news, Director Andrew J. Armanino purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 47,500 shares of company stock worth $100,425 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics, Inc develops prescription digital therapeutics. It is developing Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (Nutritional CBT), a behavioral therapy for patients with type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases. Its development pipeline products include BTÂ001 for type2 diabetes; BTÂ002 for Type 2 diabetes with hypertension; BTÂ003 for hypertension; and BTÂ004 for hyperlipidemia.

