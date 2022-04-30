Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BHIL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Benson Hill stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.95. Benson Hill has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $43.72 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Benson Hill will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

