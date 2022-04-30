Belt Finance Price Hits $1.16 on Top Exchanges (BELT)

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Belt Finance has a market cap of $11.08 million and $161,513.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00003004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00041772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.52 or 0.07317913 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00059731 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

