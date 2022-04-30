Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Receives $23.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BZH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,513. The firm has a market cap of $474.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $508.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,462,000 after acquiring an additional 47,922 shares during the period. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,549,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after buying an additional 233,913 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,217,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,269,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,409,000 after buying an additional 53,424 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $10,786,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

