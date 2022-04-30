BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) to Issue Dividend of $3.12

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 3.1198 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd.

BESIY opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $98.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.58.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $196.41 million during the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BE Semiconductor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About BE Semiconductor Industries (Get Rating)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.