Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.93.
Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $71.06 on Thursday. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $69.72 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.
In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.
Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baxter International (BAX)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.