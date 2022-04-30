Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.93.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $71.06 on Thursday. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $69.72 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.