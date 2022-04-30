Bata Price Tops $0.11 (BTA)

Bata (BTA) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. Bata has a total market cap of $548,798.16 and $15.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bata has traded up 180.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.95 or 0.00260651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014846 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001418 BTC.

About Bata

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official website for Bata is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

