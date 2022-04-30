Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Plans $0.67 Dividend

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6673 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.
Shares of Basf stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96. Basf has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $21.58.
Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.62 billion during the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Basf will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.
