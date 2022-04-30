Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 242.33 ($3.09).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.42) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.44) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 230 ($2.93) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LON BARC traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 148.20 ($1.89). The stock had a trading volume of 72,890,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,120,133. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 158.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 182.73. The company has a market cap of £24.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.80).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

