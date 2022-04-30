Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives $54.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

NASDAQ OZK traded down $1.87 on Monday, hitting $38.42. 3,412,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Bank OZK by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 471,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after buying an additional 23,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Bank OZK by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 27,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

