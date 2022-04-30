Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues Earnings Results

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

TBBK stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 415,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,392. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.31. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TBBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bancorp by 304.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Bancorp by 1,041.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 92,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp (Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

