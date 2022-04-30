Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLDP shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of BLDP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.16. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.84 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 109.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. Equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 419,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,236 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 9.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 66,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

